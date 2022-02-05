   Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jose Antonio DeFilippi, 58, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license expired more than six months. Bond: $500.

Michael Cody McConnell, 39, 14000 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of property more than $750 less than $5,000; burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $15,000.

Jeffrey Scott Parks, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,000.

Amelia Josephine Betts, 22, 3200 block of Normandy, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts court orders — court sentenced — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Dylan Anthony Shawn Rodgers, 29, 22000 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: none.

Brandon Deverne Aaron, 37, Pembroke Pines. Four underlying charge; failure to appear. Bond: none.

Glenn Harry Hoffner, Jr., 28, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charges: failure to appear — felony; two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Inna Sergyina Osipov, 34, 4800 block of Globe Street, North Port. Charges: synthetic narcotic schedule I or II — sell; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $21,000.

Matthew Wayne Mead, 1100 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; two counts violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $15,000.

John Michael Sauer, 40, 3800 block of Portiere Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts violation of probation or community control; failure to appear misdemeanor — no new charge entry; underlying charge; two counts larceny petit theft second degree, first offense. Bond: none.

Aaron Brady Pickle, 38, Interlocking. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.

Corey Lee Johnson, 40, 6000 block of Spinnaker Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense; attaching registered license plate not assigned. Bond: none.

Anthony Kenneth Coyne, 24, address withheld. Charges: false imprisonment of an adult or child under 13; battery by intentional touch or strike; false ID given to law enforcement officer; resisting officer with violence; two counts court order off bond/forfeiture/revocation — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Eric Gadell Byrd, 52, North Carolina. Charge: larceny petit theft second degree, first offense. Bond: none.

   Florida Highway Patrol Troop F reported the following arrest:

Sarah Florence Williams, 20, 13000 block of Aranov Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; driving while license suspended, second offense; underlying charge. Bond: none.

   Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Robert Douglas Weaver, 45, 22000 block of Vale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

   North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Cindy Jean Eggleston, 64, 1900 block Music Lane, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

Mary Denise Ervin, 55, 5500 block of Holiday Park Boulevard, North Port. Charges: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI damage to property or person of another; hit and run: leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $620.

Patricia Marie Whelton, 69, North Carolina. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.

   Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Derek Russell Johnson, 39, 3400 block of Sapelo Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court — no drivers license. Bond: $100.

   Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

