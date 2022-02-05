Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jose Antonio DeFilippi, 58, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license expired more than six months. Bond: $500.
Michael Cody McConnell, 39, 14000 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of property more than $750 less than $5,000; burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $15,000.
Jeffrey Scott Parks, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,000.
Amelia Josephine Betts, 22, 3200 block of Normandy, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts court orders — court sentenced — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Dylan Anthony Shawn Rodgers, 29, 22000 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: none.
Brandon Deverne Aaron, 37, Pembroke Pines. Four underlying charge; failure to appear. Bond: none.
Glenn Harry Hoffner, Jr., 28, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charges: failure to appear — felony; two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Inna Sergyina Osipov, 34, 4800 block of Globe Street, North Port. Charges: synthetic narcotic schedule I or II — sell; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $21,000.
Matthew Wayne Mead, 1100 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; two counts violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $15,000.
John Michael Sauer, 40, 3800 block of Portiere Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts violation of probation or community control; failure to appear misdemeanor — no new charge entry; underlying charge; two counts larceny petit theft second degree, first offense. Bond: none.
Aaron Brady Pickle, 38, Interlocking. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
Corey Lee Johnson, 40, 6000 block of Spinnaker Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense; attaching registered license plate not assigned. Bond: none.
Anthony Kenneth Coyne, 24, address withheld. Charges: false imprisonment of an adult or child under 13; battery by intentional touch or strike; false ID given to law enforcement officer; resisting officer with violence; two counts court order off bond/forfeiture/revocation — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Eric Gadell Byrd, 52, North Carolina. Charge: larceny petit theft second degree, first offense. Bond: none.
Florida Highway Patrol Troop F reported the following arrest:
Sarah Florence Williams, 20, 13000 block of Aranov Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; driving while license suspended, second offense; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Robert Douglas Weaver, 45, 22000 block of Vale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Cindy Jean Eggleston, 64, 1900 block Music Lane, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
Mary Denise Ervin, 55, 5500 block of Holiday Park Boulevard, North Port. Charges: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI damage to property or person of another; hit and run: leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $620.
Patricia Marie Whelton, 69, North Carolina. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Derek Russell Johnson, 39, 3400 block of Sapelo Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court — no drivers license. Bond: $100.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.