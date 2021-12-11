Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Douglas Brannon, 34, 2100 block of Hariet Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage; battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Brennan Lee Wakey, 25, 2000 block of Dewitt Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Noah Jacob Hernandez, 23, Orlando. Charges: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft; petit theft second offense. Bond: $2,000.
Shane Allen Davis, 26, Englewood (address withheld). Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
Joshua Borges, 29, Cape Coral (homeless). Charges: drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Cary Sean Patrick, 52, 21000 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kristen May Denton, 42, 2100 block of Florida Terrace, North Port. Charges: fraud - impersonation: use possess ID of another person; fraud: sell possess manufacture alter Department of Health prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Daniel Patrick Nowicki, 23, 700 block of Egret Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI - unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol; DUI - unlawful blood alcohol: damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
Keith Francis Siegmann, 47, 3500 block of Whitman Street, North Port. Charge: criminal registration. Bond: none.
Donna Mercidie Washington, 59, 17000 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI - unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Glenn Harry Hoffner, Jr., 28, 4200 block of Wooley Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny petit theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.
Brandon Lee Knoll, 34, 1000 block of Trill Court, North Port. Charges: drugs - possession: controlled substance without prescription (meth); drug equipment: possession and/or use. Bond: none.
