The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Tiffiney Lea Horner, 38, 1400 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal attempt to solicit/conspire a third-degree felony and grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Benjamin Farrington, 44, 5600 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. Bond: none.

Richard Glenn Stambaugh, 50, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: fraud: uttering false bank bill note check draft, and grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.

Ashley Marie Cosh, 35, 3300 block of Bohio St., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: three counts of sale/manufacturing/delivering cocaine). Bond: none.

Dustin Alexander Nagy, 36, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of burglary unoccupied conveyance during a state of emergency, and grand theft. Bond: $31,500.

Mark Anthony Steiner, 23, 8600 block of S. Bumford Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: resisting an officer without violence/possession and or use of narcotic equipment). Bond: none.

Chase Morgan Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation (original charge: petty theft, carrying concealed weapon electronic weapon or device, and resisting officer obstruct without violence). Bond: none.

Joseph James Bailey, 29, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ariel Jordon Bryant, 29, 7200 block of W. Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Charles John Romano, 38, 2200 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Manatee County: violate supervised release (original charge: armed robbery). Bond: $7,500.

Compiled by Liz Hardaway and Brianna Kwasnik

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

