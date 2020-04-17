The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Tiffiney Lea Horner, 38, 1400 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal attempt to solicit/conspire a third-degree felony and grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Benjamin Farrington, 44, 5600 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. Bond: none.
Richard Glenn Stambaugh, 50, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: fraud: uttering false bank bill note check draft, and grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
Ashley Marie Cosh, 35, 3300 block of Bohio St., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: three counts of sale/manufacturing/delivering cocaine). Bond: none.
Dustin Alexander Nagy, 36, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of burglary unoccupied conveyance during a state of emergency, and grand theft. Bond: $31,500.
Mark Anthony Steiner, 23, 8600 block of S. Bumford Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: resisting an officer without violence/possession and or use of narcotic equipment). Bond: none.
Chase Morgan Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation (original charge: petty theft, carrying concealed weapon electronic weapon or device, and resisting officer obstruct without violence). Bond: none.
Joseph James Bailey, 29, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ariel Jordon Bryant, 29, 7200 block of W. Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Charles John Romano, 38, 2200 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Manatee County: violate supervised release (original charge: armed robbery). Bond: $7,500.
Compiled by Liz Hardaway and Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.