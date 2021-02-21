The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amber McGuinness, 31, 80 block of Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
Nicholas Adam Rasnick, 35, 170 block of Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jack Matthew Mueller, 18, 300 block of Hazel Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000. Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Justin Nathan Lamka, 36, 17500 block of Terry Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: none. Possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Timothy Anderson, 22, 3000 block of Scranton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Colleen Ellen Harrington, 39, (homeless) 2000 block of Wakefield Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: first degree petty larceny of property $100 to under $300. Bond: $2,500.
Thomas Michael McDowell, 65, 22000 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Mauricio Andres Gomez, 37, 100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Faith Deann Alexander, 22, 3400 block of Faith Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Alan Joseph Boger, 28, 3000 block of Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: DUI - unlawful blood alcohol; under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond (cash): $120.
Courtney M. Capizzi, 43, (Cranford, NJ resident). Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill (domestic). Bond: $15,000. Battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $1,500.
Danny Ray Couch, II, 41, 3600 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charges: Probation violation and damage to property - vehicle. Bond: $5,000. Drugs - possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Hugh Thomas Gresham, 72, 2700 block of Morrietta Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court; failure to appear; aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $25,000.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
