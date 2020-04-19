The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Thomas Jeffrey Wyrosdick, 44, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Ryan Allen Szuba, 43, 11000 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, and grand theft. Bond: None.

Kenia Isles, 47, 1300 block of Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Nicole Suzann Parsons, 26, 11000 block of Cheltenham Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $7,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Chadd Leon Keaton, 18, Cape Coral. Charges: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

