   Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Isaac Jacob Frost, 36, Sarasota. Charges: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,000.

William Crow, Jr., 41, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: seven counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed; four counts of felony petit theft; two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.

Daniel John Foltz, III, 38, 800 block of Silver Springs Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

Dustin Andrew Joseph Kline, 34, 1400 block of Kenesaw Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $22,000.

Crystal Gayle Burke, 39, 2300 block of Gibralter Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $4,000.

Kenneth Milot Samedi, 49, 500 block of Ridgewood Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery — second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Ashtan Tyteyana Doucette, 25, Orlando. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Robert Charles Thomas, Jr., 46, Lehigh Acres. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $500.

Jonathan Gabriel Rosado, 30, Lehigh Acres. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Alisa Marie Heilman, 35, homeless (Englewood). Charges: failure to appear felony - no new charge entry; two underlying charges. Bond: none.

   North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Amber Elizabeth Armstrong, 34, 3900 block of Bula Lane, North Port. Charge: neglect child: neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: $5,000.

James CJ Swore, 31, 3600 block of Giblin Drive, North Port. Charges: probation violation: Police Complaints Authority: sale of cocaine; probation violation: PCA: possession of controlled substance x2; probation violation: cocaine sale, manufacture, deliver, possession controlled substance/other; probation violation: possession controlled substance/other x2; drugs — possession meth with intent to sell manufacture deliver; drugs — possession: controlled substance without prescription; marijuana possession: not more than 20 grams; resisting officer: flee elude law enforcement officer with lights siren active; resisting officer: obstruct without violence; nonmoving traffic violation: fail to register motor vehicle; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent. Bond: none.

Daniel Wayne Whitted, 36, 1000 block of SW Lettuce Lake Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant Okaloosa/felony/failure to appear; possession of new legend drug. Bond: none.

   Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Frank Richard Jacob, 52, 800 block of Stewart Street, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte: violation of probation grand theft. Bond: none.

Adam John Magnan, 26, 18000 block of Twilight Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: dangerous drugs: inhale ingest harmful chemicals. Bond: $120.

Christina Nicole Moreno, 39, 2000 block of Redmond Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear petit theft. Bond: $5.

Domonic Sabastian Ortiz, 23, 600 block of Dalton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revoked or revocation equivalent, third subsequent violation. Bond: $2,000.

John Curtis Speicher, 26, 400 block of Crystal Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: drug equipment — possession and or use. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

