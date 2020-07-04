The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Valerie Jean Mass, 57, 5000 block of Conner Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: Violation of a domestic violence injunction. Bone: $2,000.

• Roman Gabriel Christopher, 47, 11000 block of Carnagie Avenue, Englewood. Charge: Battery by touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.

• Michelle Hall, address not provided. Charge: Battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

• Trevor Matthew Hohne, 21, 26000 block of Glaspell Road. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Robert Paul Wolff, 31, 23000 block of Walton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: Grand theft of motor vehicle, dealing with stolen property, resisting officer without violence, fleeing or attempting to elude, driving without license. Bond: $31,000.

• Christina Nicole Moreno, 37, 23000 block of Nancy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: Grand theft of motor vehicle, violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

• Matthew Jacob Elston, 29, 2000 block of Hayworth Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Violation of probation. Bond: None.

• Christina Marie Cooper, 48, 22000 block of McMullen Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.

• Kenneth Nicholas Jobst, 40, 500 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Violation of probation, Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $12.000.

• Daniel Vincent McGlynn, 54, 9000 block of Moss Drive, Englewood. Charge: Out of county Warrant. Bond: None.

• Julian Jorge Reyes Garcia, 68, 2400 block of North East Juanita Place, Cape Coral. Charge: Trespass/failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.

• Pedro Juan Rodriguez Roland, 29, 400 block of North West 24th Street, Cape Coral. Charges: Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $6,000.

• Heather Michelle Sheridan, 35, 7000 block of South West Normack Drive, Arcadia. Charges: Two counts of battery by touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.

• Emily Alejandra Cendejas, 18, 1300 block of East Maple Street, Arcadia. Charges: Using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bone: $27,000.

• Brian Salcedo, 18, 100 block of 16th Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: Using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bone: $27,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Renee Frances Hilimire, 56, 19000 block of Congressional Court, North Fort Myers. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Mandi Michelle Eckman, 39, 400 block of Blossom Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: Two counts of out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Cameron, 55, 350 block of Flamingo, Venice. Charges: Criminal registration.

Leisha Nichole Wilson, 36, 1400 block of Lake Breeze Court, North Port. Charges: Battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Craig Garrett and Sue Erwin.

