   The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Elliott Morgan Hartman, 55, 130 block of Hibiscus Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure, unarmed; petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $5,000.

Danielle Lacie Ferrero, 38, 28000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation or probation or community control. Bond: none.

Justin Anthony Dantuono, 30, 22000 block of Adorn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a U.S. convicted felon; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; methamphetamine — possession with intent to sell; marijuana — possession not more than 20 grams; felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $85,000.

Aurelia Wentz, 60, 21000 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,500.

Ashley Marie Smith, 35, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: court order — off bond/forfeiture; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; opium or deriv sched. I or II — sell. Bond: $22,500.

Heidi Smith, 41, 18000 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: (2) DUI alcohol or drugs; fail to obey police and fire officials; refusal to submit to testing; resisting officer without violence; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer wanton disregard. Bond: none.

Joann Marlene Stone, 41, 300 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: (3) possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: none.

Patrick Robert William Grzywna, 21, 2300 block of Mindlin Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.

Paul Francis Harrington, 58, Estero. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Christopher Robert Costie, 41, homeless, Englewood. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.

Brian Edward Robards, 59, 11000 block of SW Welch Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

   The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Charles Austin, 61, 500 block of Leach Street, Englewood. Charge: probation violation: grand theft. Bond: none.

Sierra Baize, 41, 120 block of Thrall Street, Englewood. Charge: damage property — criminal mischief, $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.

Joshua Gregory Groce, 38, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charge: drug equipment — possession and/or use. Bond: $500.

Jolene Amber Ruelle, 33, 7400 block of Capital Heights Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $100.

Patrick Charles Sullivan, 39, 3700 block of Fairchild, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: Manatee/burglary to dwelling. Bond: $1,500.

   The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Patrick Charles Sullivan, 39, 3700 Fairchild, North Port. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equiv status; non-moving traffic violation failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240. 

Ayden Edward Mathews, 19, 4200 block of Tollefson Avenue, North Port. Charge: liquor possession by person under 21 years of age, first offense. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

