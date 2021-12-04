Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Amanda Hall, 38, 5600 block of Deltona Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed; grand theft under $10,000 but less than $20,000; grand theft of motor vehicle; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; organized dealing traffic stolen property. Bond: $42,500.
Corey Gene Hendershot, 30, 100 block of Charlotte Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Michael A. Rizzo, 22, 3000 block of Purdue Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $10,000.
Christopher Hartman, 18, 4100 block of Wood Duck Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: $150,000.
Crystal Ashley Carrasquillo, 24, 21000 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: court order — court sentenced — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Gregory Alexis Carrasquillo, 29, 21000 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Edwin Sujer Rosado Berrios, 33, 100 block of Tudor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic violence injunction. Bond: $1,500.
David Laird Denton, 51, 800 block of Phyllis Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: non support of dependent. Bond: $647.
Mark Alan Alves, Jr., 33, 8200 block of Cascadas Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
John Mortenson, 51, 4400 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: exposure of genitals. Bond: $5,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Deborah Moss, 70, 2700 block of Magdelina, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on officer firefighter EMT; resisting officer with violence; leaving the scene of crash involving property damage. Bond: $11,000.
Bryan Herian Perez Carmona, 21, 2500 block of Broad Branch Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: non support of dependent. Bond: $289.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sierra Baize, 41, 2000 block of Willow, Englewood. Charges: drugs — possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); drug equipment — possession and or use. Bond: $2,000.
Kristen May Denton, 42, 23000 block of Nugent Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: multiple charges of fraud — impersonate — use possess ID of another person without consent; multiple charges of drug traffic — trafficking in oxycodone 7 grams or more; multiple charges of forgery — obtain controlled substance (oxycodone) by fraud. Bond: none.
Joshua Gregory Groce, 38, 1000 Pine Street, Englewood. Charge: drugs — possession controlled substance (fentanyl) without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
John Derrick King, 37, 1400 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation: sell cocaine within 1,000 of public housing; unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond: none.
Alexander Yevgenyevich Naydenkin, 35, 300 block of Arbor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI — unlawful alcohol in building: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
Derrick Eugene Pierce, 29, 4400 block of Balsey Street, North Port. Charge: two counts lewd lascivious behavior: molest victim less than 12 years of age, offender 18 years of age or older; obscene material — possession control view depiction child sex conduct. Bond: $450,000.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Markeisha Janae Taylor, 4200 block of Pawtucket Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: writ of bodily attach non payment of child support. Bond: $2,776.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
