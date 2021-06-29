Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
James Curtis Roe, 38, 100 block of Caddy Street, Rotonda West. Charges: violation of probation or community control; convicted felon fails to register; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; drive with license from other state when Florida driver’s license suspended. Bond: none.
Allen Michael Brach, 25, 200 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.
Mitchell Gean McKusick, 36, 25000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence; burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed; larceny/petty first degree property $100 to under $300; resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft; grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $16,000.
Troy Vernon Derrick, 52, 23000 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Timothy Warren Hartman, 44, 22000 block of Montrose Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling, unarmed; burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed; larceny petit theft second degree first offense; criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: none.
Adrienne Dawn Briggs, 41, 3000 block of Scranton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Robb Melhus Wallin, 69, 12000 block of South Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Heather Ann Bentley, 37, 10000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Edilbray Camelo Perez, 50, address withheld. Charge: breach of peace. Bond: $500.
Punta Gorda Police reported the following arrest:
Shalene E. Couture, 32, 500 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance; larceny petit theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $1,000.
North Port Police reported the following arrests:
Randall Lloyd Casady, 29, 4100 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: damage property — criminal mischief $1,000 or more; contempt of court; violation of injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
Michael Angel Toro, 44, 5700 block of Augusta Circle, Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.
