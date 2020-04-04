The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Jeffrey Francois Jeanlouis, 29, of West Palm Beach. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, criminal mischief under $200 damage, and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $20,000.

• Timothy Derosier, 38, 19000 block of New Haven Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $4,000.

• Carla Michelle Rosado, 41, 900 block of Baer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Desirae Xaviera Brown, 20, 900 block of Baer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Walter Bernard Bushman, 44, 3100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Hannah Lee Epstein, 24, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.

• Thomas Tyler Carey, 31, Homestead, Florida. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

• James Edward Thurston, 43, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, resisting an officer without violence, and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $12,000.  

• Robert Lee Simpson, 39, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Logan Ryan Riggleman, 31, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, fail to register motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, violation of a domestic violence injunction, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $15,000.

— Compiled by Sue Erwin

