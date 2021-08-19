Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Desarae Cavalirei, 50, 3700 block of Dawson Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two charges of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Christina Louise Dolejs, 39, 27000 block of brook Forest Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: three charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $15,000.
Christopher G. Wittreich, 49, 4600 block of Lagorce Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI - damage to property or person of another; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Thomas Scott Warnke, 59, 2300 block of Bonn Court South, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence; battery by intentional touch or strike; disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Julian Demetrius Kosinski, 23, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Clinton Blakely Keller, 35, 3500 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Eric Jeremy Dorobiala, 38, 23000 block of Delavon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Jonathan William Rowan, 35, 22000 block of Malone Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: four charges possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bone: none.
Gary Justin Ray Kilgore, 43, 4100 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Edward Marvin Haynes, 32, Philadelphia. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike; criminal mischief under $200 damages. Bond: none.
Crystal Ann Marie Wetzler, 30, Tennessee. Charges: possession harmful new legend drug without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; three charges possession controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $19,000.
Jamir Terryl Daly, 26, Lakeland. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Nicholas William Smith, 32, Grove City. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana; failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Christopher Robert Costie, 41, 1700 block of Maryknoll Street, Englewood. Charges: larceny petit theft second degree, first offense; trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Jason Jon Morse, 46, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.
Eric David Buchanan, 43, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: none.
Maximeliana Zetina-Perez, 28, Sarasota. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Austin Maurice Hadden, 24, 6200 block of Rumford Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stacy Lynn Arcond, 49, address withheld. Charges: probation violation; burglary: unoccupied structure unarmed; contempt of court: no motor vehicle registration/financial responsibility refuse to surrender. Bond: none.
Joshua King, 27, 3300 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI - unlawful building alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; moving traffic violation: violate drivers license restrictions; possession of drug equipment. Bond: $740.
Franklin Terry Mitchell, 31, 3500 block of Elyton Court, North Port. charges: probation violation Widman Act: two charges possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Robert Keith Stacks, 56, 1400 block of Southeast Cross Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: larceny: petit theft second degree, two or more convictions. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Nancy Semon
