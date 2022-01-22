Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Crystal Sue Kurzke, 25, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Robert Ernest Demaria, 49, 27000 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession of controlled substance without prescription; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Robin Ann Larson, 65, 3400 block of Gulf Breeze Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.
Kyle Patrick Sweeney, 33, 400 block of Ferris Drive Northwest, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Clay Scarbrough, 50, 22000 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Amanda Elizabeth Tamburri, 29, 20000 block of Isobar Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $11,000.
Thomas Edward Daniels, 52, 17000 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: none.
Rulx Charles, 33, 2300 block of Brown Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Michael George Mcvey, 55, 6900 block of Roslyn Court, North Port. Charges: failure to appear — misdemeanor — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: $2,000.
Ignacio A. Reyes, 58, Immokalee. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Michael Wayne Funk, 62, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Mark Jerome Beaudry, Jr., 50, North Carolina. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Florida Highway Patrol F Troop reported the following arrest:
Yuri Alonso Hung, 52, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of vehicle with altered VIN; attaching registered license plate not assigned; grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $12,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ronald Everett Anderson, III, 23, 2400 block of Enseneda Lane, North Port. Charges: damage property — criminal mischief: over $200 less than $1,000; larceny: petit theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $2,000.
Sarah Joan Boley, 44, 300 block of Cedarwood Street, Englewood. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
Kiarra Danae Duncan, 22, 4500 block of Hungary Road, North Port. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: violation of financial responsibility; property damage; no vehicle registration. Bond: $500.
Francis Michael Harsha, 52, 900 block of South Broadway, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear/driving while drivers license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Clifton Jeremiah Underwood, 41, 4900 block of Wabosso Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation: trespassing — property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $7,500.
