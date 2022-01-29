   Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Zayquan Markeith Evans, 19, St. Petersburg. Charges: two counts burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed; two counts theft by taking or retaining possession of credit card. Bond: $30,000.

Randolph Wayne Hise, 44, Sebring. Charges: underlying charge; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to appear misdemeanor - no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Whisper Rain Parker, 25, homeless (Punta Gorda). Charges: burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed; larceny petit theft second degree, first offense; two counts of bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: $13,000.

Monique Cecilia Waddell, 34, address withheld. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.

Joshua Cole King, 27, 3300 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,500.

Lisa Judith Bevan, 54, 21000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

Fernando Agostinho DaSilva, 68, 1200 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs third violation within 10 years; DUI damage to property or person of another; refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.

Jenette Caryn Souza, 35, 400 block of Fletcher Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $7,500.

Jada L. Webb, 53, 4100 block of River Bank Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: none.

Celso Barrueta Solorzano, 27, Jacksonville. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license; unlawful to reproduce ID card. Bond: $2,000.

Justin Matthew Goodman, 37, Gainesville. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $200.

Ronald E. Landry, 60, Forestdale. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs; driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

   Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

David Jason Williams, 43, homeless (Punta Gorda). Charges: underlying charge; possession controlled substance without prescription; failure to appear felony — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

   North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ilya A. Krivosheenko, 27, 12000 block of Margarita Avenue, North Port. Charges: drugs — possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); drug equipment — possession and or use. Bond: $2,000.

Kristin Ashley Lewis, 22, 1500 block of Fitzgerald Road, North Port. Charge: battery - touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

Andrew Preston Walters, 42, 6500 block of Abelson Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond: $7,500.

   Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Viktor Afanasyevich Revega, 31, 3700 block of Roderigo Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery: by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

