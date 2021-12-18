   Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Adams Soares Bezerra, 55, 200 block of Bahia Blanca Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: lewd or lascivious molestation of elderly or disabled person. Bond: $50,000.

Michael Anthony Schramm, 34, 3500 block of Middletown Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $7,000.

Steven Christian Monserrate, 31, 2100 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: discharging a firearm from a vehicle; shooting throwing into vehicle or dwelling. Bond: $100,000.

Vincent Gordon Delemos, 36, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000; possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $20,000.

Kalen Keith Dean, 26, 22000 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $15,500.

Luis Guillermo-Vincente, 56, Orlando. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; possession controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $9,000.

Rodrigo Ramon Medina Palacios, 42, 1300 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Mykola Semenov, 65, 2500 block of Gascom Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jose Arturo Ibarra Perez, 34, Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Everett Ray Smith, 46, 6500 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Sandro Andreu Hernandez, 48, 200 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

   North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Danny Ray Couch, II, 41, 3600 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charge: battery: prior conviction aggravated battery commit second subsequent battery (domestic). Bond: $10,000.

Brian Michael Korponay, 38, 3300 block of McCorkle Street, North Port. Charge: resisting officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

Angela Lee Nickell, 54, Venice. Charges: larceny: petit theft second degree first offense; two counts probation violation: PCA: possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

Trevor Michael Ofriel, II, 20. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

   Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Michael Neal Dufresne, 59, 20 block of Englewood Heights Road, Englewood. Charge: probation violation: possession of controlled substance/DUI. Bond: none.

Amber Leigh Edmondson, 27, 4400 block of Tollefson Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: lodging out of doors (Sarasota Police Department). Bond: $2,000.

Elizabeth Terese Freidhof, 35, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: violation of financial responsibility for property damage/no motor vehicle registration. Bond: none.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

 

