   Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Cody James Wilson, 26, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Estaban Velez Santiago, 55, 16000 block of Perdida Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.

• Elijah Mohammed Mack, 23, 23000 block of Brad Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

• Lesford McLean, 64, 23000 block of Altman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: court order: off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry. Bond: $8,000.

• Claudia Guerda Fontenelle, 18, 1500 block of Kenmore Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

• Daniel Babbidge, Jr., 57, 1600 block of Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence; off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry. Bond: none.

• Ashley Paul Brown, 42, 12000 block of Xavier Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.

• Judena Mae Shafer, 45, Zimerland Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,500.

• Mitch Henry Thomas, 62, 2300 block of Raywood Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.

• Joseph William Hager, III, 28, 5000 block of Hough Street, North Port. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.

• Kimberly Kay Fields, 57, Kentucky. Charge: failure to redeliver hired vehicle. Bond: $10,000.

• Juan Andres Rodas, 22, Bonita Springs. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.

• Austin Gene Ousley, 23, Indiana. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; methamphetamine - deliver. Bond: $11,000.

Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Bruce David Meredith, 63, 700 block of Aqui Esta, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation of community control; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

