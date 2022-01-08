Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kelly Ann Herrera, 40, 2000 block of Newcastle Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
Casie Ann Adkins, 30, 800 block of Bayard Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
Ryan Matthew Boyce, 46, 5200 block of Cannon Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment of a person against their will; felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation; violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Robert Ray Hull, 65, 100 block of West Tarpon Boulevard NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Bruce David Meredith, 63, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts court order — remand hold — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Patrick Deon Neal, 57, 2900 block of Yuma Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Atori Devon Salters Sr., 41, Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,500.
Nehemiah Omar Jimmy Roberts, 24, Immokalee. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Deanna Lynn Cotto, 42, 600 block of Suncreat Lane, Englewood. Charge: probation violation: Widman Act: larceny — petit theft third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Vivian Fermina, 33, 5200 block of Abdella Lane, North Port. Charge: fraud — false statement for public aid $200 or more. Bond: $1,500.
Vega Bustamante, Ricardo Bustamante, 46, 1300 block of Ronald Street, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation: reckless driving first offense. Bond: $120.
