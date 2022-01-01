Charlotte Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Roberto Stafford Eldridge, 38, 15000 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
George Preston Beasley, 41, 5000 block of Swaying Palm, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
Corey Lee Kelly, 47, 3200 block of Sultone Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Timothy Cole Anderson, Jr., 23, 28000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: commit felony battery; failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Jonathan Thomas Kupchik, 37, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; court order: off bond/forfeiture/revocation - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Ryan Matthew Boyce, 46, 5200 block of Cannon Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Barbara Veronica Tennant, 72, 23000 block of Nancy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Michelle L. Nail, 42, 21000 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,000.
Margaret Ann Schaufus, 43, 5200 block of Cannon Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
Thomas Henry Carroll, III, 18, 4800 block of Nele Street, North Port. charges: two counts burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed; aggravated battery causing great bodily harm; grand theft of a fire extinguisher. Bond: $13,500.
Pedro Marcos Rutilo-Mauricio, 34, Immokalee. Charge: operate motor vehicloe without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Abdiel Eduardo Haskins, 36, Fort Myers. Charges: petit theft third subsequent offense; resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $10,000.
Joseph Hertig, 61, Minnesota. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
Leah Nelson, 31, 1500 block of Phillip Place, Englewood. Charges: violation of condition of pretrial release; battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Emma Marie Wilson, 29, 1800 block of Whispering Pines Circle, Englewood. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; possession marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $8,500.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alec C. Bannan Matos, 26, 70 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: larceny petit theft second degree, first offense (less than $100). Bond: $1,000.
Florida Highway Patrol Troop F reported the following arrests:
Danny Neil Albert, 59, 1500 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.
Federico De La Torre, 38, Fort Myers. Charges: out of county warrant; driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,689.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Shawn Edward Kane, 50, 5500 block of Taneytowen Street, North Port. Charges: drugs - possession: controlled substance without prescription (amphetamine); drug dquipment - possession and or use; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $2,120.
Kenifer Romeroberas, 30, Bradenton. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
Jeremiah Clifton Underwood, 41, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: larceny: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000; contempt of court: violation injunction protection domestic violence; damage property criminal mischief: over $200 under $1,000. Bond: $7,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Taylor Patricia Fornino, 28, 40 block of Norman Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI - unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
Jonathan Michael Snyder, 37, 500 block of McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: vehicle theft: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
