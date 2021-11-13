The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jonathan Dempsey Hile, 48, 50 block of Long Meadow Court, Rotonda West. Charges: (two charges) court order: off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $13,500.
Carlos Andras Quintero-Rivera, 29, 21000 block of Davidson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs; DUI to property or person of another; leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
Andrew Dwight Dickerson, 49, Indiana. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Penny Frederick Schwarz, 65, (address withheld). Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Charles Jeffrey Rife, 58, 6000 block of Safford Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Amy Carol Trammell, 44, Homeless District 2, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility; (two charges) drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; (two charges) possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Eduardo Garcia, 45, 3300 block of Hedgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: (two charges) violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Luis Enrique Munoz, 26, 1100 block of Salina Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Evan Phillip Bouchard, Jr., 54, 1200 block of Tooley Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Gregory Allen Williamson, 58, 2500 block of Rolling Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Kenneth Wilson Finch, 51, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Briar Rhett Bloomer, 21, 7300 block of Thomas Street, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; attaching registration license plate not assigned; (two charges) possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $14,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Anthony James Albers, 32, (address withheld). Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs; battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Elizabeth Terese Freidhof, 35, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: larceny: petit theft second degree, two or more theft convictions. Bond: $1,500.
Randall Royce Wilson, 42, 4600 block of Pan American Boulevard. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $1,500.
Rusty William Young, 61, 5600 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI — unlawful building alcohol: DUI alcohol or drugs fourth or subsequent offense; DUI — unlawful building alcohol: DUI damage to property or person of another; probation violation: PCA/reckless driving with alcohol. Bond: none.
Roman P. Zaremba, 38, 2400 block of Pascal Avenue, North Port. Charges: drugs — possession of controlled substance without prescription (meth); non-moving traffic violation: failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: none.
