Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Marlene A. Rosenberger, 54, address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.
Clive D. Fisher, 53, 29000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; aggravated battery person using a deadly weapon. Bond: $25,000.
Ramon Antonio Palma Santos, 46, 23000 block of Abrade Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
Adrian Dexter Armstrong, 45, 1300 block of Abalom Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
Bettina Reyne Ferrara, 36, 3000 block of Lesing Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
Alex Francisco Ocampos, 26, 200 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation or probation or community control. Bond: none.
Denise Renee Bass, 51, 8200 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; three counts court order — off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry. Bond: $10,000.
Christopher Shane Faulkner, 36, 7200 block of Eldridge Street, Englewood. Charges: two underlying charges; failure to appear, no new charge entry. Bond: $1,500.
Nathan Wade Pizzardi, 39, 2800 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant (Charlotte). Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Fatmir Alija, 31, 8500 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charges: out of county warrant (Hillsborough)/obtain property by worthless check; probation violation: engage contracting business without certificate first violation. Bond: $7,000.
Deandre Carrero, 18, 100 block of Monica Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: no drivers license. Bond: $500.
Paul Anthony Tomasi, 25, 22000 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery: offender knew/should have known victim pregnant (domestic). Bond: $10,000.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Justin Ricky Fernandez, 24, Naples. Charge: DUI: unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol. Bond: $120.
Megan Marie Gault, 35, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation: battery touch or strike; probation violation: conduct of information domestic violence. Bond: none.
Adam Christopher Roeder, 40, 2800 block of Mayflower Terrace, North Port. Charge: obscene material - possession: possess control view depiction child sex conduct. Bond: $100,000.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.