   Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Marlene A. Rosenberger, 54, address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.

Clive D. Fisher, 53, 29000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; aggravated battery person using a deadly weapon. Bond: $25,000.

Ramon Antonio Palma Santos, 46, 23000 block of Abrade Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.

Adrian Dexter Armstrong, 45, 1300 block of Abalom Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.

Bettina Reyne Ferrara, 36, 3000 block of Lesing Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.

Alex Francisco Ocampos, 26, 200 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation or probation or community control. Bond: none.

Denise Renee Bass, 51, 8200 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; three counts court order — off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry. Bond: $10,000.

Christopher Shane Faulkner, 36, 7200 block of Eldridge Street, Englewood. Charges: two underlying charges; failure to appear, no new charge entry. Bond: $1,500.

Nathan Wade Pizzardi, 39, 2800 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant (Charlotte). Bond: none.


   Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Fatmir Alija, 31, 8500 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charges: out of county warrant (Hillsborough)/obtain property by worthless check; probation violation: engage contracting business without certificate first violation. Bond: $7,000.

Deandre Carrero, 18, 100 block of Monica Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: no drivers license. Bond: $500.

Paul Anthony Tomasi, 25, 22000 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery: offender knew/should have known victim pregnant (domestic). Bond: $10,000.

   North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Justin Ricky Fernandez, 24, Naples. Charge: DUI: unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol. Bond: $120.

Megan Marie Gault, 35, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation: battery touch or strike; probation violation: conduct of information domestic violence. Bond: none.

Adam Christopher Roeder, 40, 2800 block of Mayflower Terrace, North Port. Charge: obscene material - possession: possess control view depiction child sex conduct. Bond: $100,000.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

