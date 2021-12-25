Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• John Wayne Robinson, 63, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Jordan Daniel Wright, 32, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

• Carolyn Lamborn, 48, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Rony Thomas, 31, 400 block of Azalia Avenue,l Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.

• Jahnel Latoya Henry, 21, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Samantha Jean James, 26, 1000 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $5,000.

• Skyler Blue Bemelen, 32, 6200 block of Morning Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence; municipal ordinance violation. Bond: none.

• Shilo Grey Bemelen, 30, Colorado. Charge: resisting officer without violence; municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $300.

• Javier Avila, 43, Fort Myers. Charges: out of county warrant; false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,500.

• Harmony Marie Estevelopez, 41, 200 block of North New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; violation of probation or community control. Bond: $6,500.

• Debra Jean Youngblood, 66, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.

North Police Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jacquez Devon Austin, 18, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear; possession controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.

• Samantha Norine Fleming, 30, 3000 block of Jason Street, North Port. Charge: battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

• David Edward Ashcraft, II, 32, 2400 block of Vestridge Street, North Port. Charge: burglary: unoccupied dwelling, unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Brian Scott McLean, II, 5700 block of Rhapsody Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery on officer firefighter EMT; resisting officer: obstruct without violence; disorderly intoxication: disorderly conduct in public place causing disturbance; trespassing: failure to leave property under order by owner. Bond: none.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

