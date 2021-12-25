Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• John Wayne Robinson, 63, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Jordan Daniel Wright, 32, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
• Carolyn Lamborn, 48, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Rony Thomas, 31, 400 block of Azalia Avenue,l Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
• Jahnel Latoya Henry, 21, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Samantha Jean James, 26, 1000 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $5,000.
• Skyler Blue Bemelen, 32, 6200 block of Morning Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence; municipal ordinance violation. Bond: none.
• Shilo Grey Bemelen, 30, Colorado. Charge: resisting officer without violence; municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $300.
• Javier Avila, 43, Fort Myers. Charges: out of county warrant; false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,500.
• Harmony Marie Estevelopez, 41, 200 block of North New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; violation of probation or community control. Bond: $6,500.
• Debra Jean Youngblood, 66, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.
North Police Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jacquez Devon Austin, 18, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear; possession controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Samantha Norine Fleming, 30, 3000 block of Jason Street, North Port. Charge: battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
• David Edward Ashcraft, II, 32, 2400 block of Vestridge Street, North Port. Charge: burglary: unoccupied dwelling, unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Brian Scott McLean, II, 5700 block of Rhapsody Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery on officer firefighter EMT; resisting officer: obstruct without violence; disorderly intoxication: disorderly conduct in public place causing disturbance; trespassing: failure to leave property under order by owner. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.