The man allegedly responsible for several recent business burglaries was apprehended by Charlotte County deputies Friday in Laishley Park.
William Crow, Jr., 41, of the 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte, was charged with seven counts of unarmed burglary to an unoccupied structure; four counts of felony petit theft; and two counts of grand theft, reported the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
In several of the burglaries, Crow shattered windows and doors to enter the premises, where he stole cash.
The owner of a Port Charlotte business reported missing funds after reviewing receipts from recent transactions.
The owner reviewed surveillance footage and noticed a subject inside the business with an employee.
Video surveillance showed the subject opening the cash drawer and removing a stack of cash and placing it into his pants pocket.
The subject was described as a bald white male, approximately 5'8", 160 pounds, wearing a dark colored shirt with a skull on the right-hand side black shorts and black shoes.
The subject was identified by the employee and confirmed by detectives as being Crow.
During their investigation, detectives learned Crow had gathered his belongings and was hiding in Laishley Park, with the intent of leaving the area to evade arrest.
Detectives located Crow in the park and arrested him.
Considered a flight risk, Crow is being held without bond at the Charlotte County Jail.
He is being charged for his involvement in seven recent business burglaries.
Detectives are currently working additional cases involving Crow, which could lead to additional charges.
WINK News reported that Crow was involved in the Pelican's SnoBalls, Ice Cream Gelato World and Fabulous Finds Re-Sale Shop burglaries in Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.