Monday night, a string of vehicle burglaries occurred across Port Charlotte and East Charlotte County, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the burgled vehicles were unlocked, and one contained a firearm.

The suspects stole a car that was unlocked and had its keys inside, and used it to complete other car burglaries throughout Port Charlotte and the Deep Creek area.

“This type of crime is a crime of opportunity and suspects will pass over locked vehicles for a quick and easier option,” CCSO said in a Facebook post.

One juvenile suspect is in CCSO’s custody after the stolen vehicle became disabled and the juvenile fled from deputies on foot. This juvenile does not live in Charlotte County, CCSO said.

