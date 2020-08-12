A dead body was found in a Port Charlotte canal on Wednesday morning.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:30 a.m. and identified the body as an older male. There is no threat to the community, deputies said.

CCSO will conduct a death investigation, it said.

The body was found in the canal adjacent to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte on Easy Street and Olean Boulevard.

This is a developing story. 

