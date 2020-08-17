Nicholas Cowan

An Englewood man was arrested Friday following allegations that he molested a child on multiple occasions over the span of about six years, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

A juvenile victim told detectives that Nicholas Anthony Cowan, 34, touched her inappropriately multiple times when she was between the ages of 8 to 14, an arrest report says.

Cowan was arrested at his Englewood home on the 11000 block of Chalet Avenue on charges of lewd lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12 years old and lewd lascivious molestation on a victim between the ages of 12-16. Cowan denied all accusations.

He was booked in the Charlotte County Jail Friday on $20,000 bond.

