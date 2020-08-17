An Englewood man was arrested Friday following allegations that he molested a child on multiple occasions over the span of about six years, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
A juvenile victim told detectives that Nicholas Anthony Cowan, 34, touched her inappropriately multiple times when she was between the ages of 8 to 14, an arrest report says.
Cowan was arrested at his Englewood home on the 11000 block of Chalet Avenue on charges of lewd lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12 years old and lewd lascivious molestation on a victim between the ages of 12-16. Cowan denied all accusations.
He was booked in the Charlotte County Jail Friday on $20,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.