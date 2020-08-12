An inmate at the Charlotte County Correctional Institution stabbed a uniformed law enforcement officer on Tuesday, according to an arrest report.
The officer for the Florida Department of Corrections was escorting inmates from a dormitory to the recreation yard when inmate Rene Perales, 27, slipped out of his handcuffs, the report says. Perales pulled out a concealed knife-like weapon and began to advance toward the other inmates.
The officer stopped Perales from stabbing other inmates, and in the process, Perales stabbed the officer in the right hand. The officer was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital for his wound, the report says.
Perales invoked his right to remain silent when he was arrested, but did spontaneously utter, “he black out when he gets angry.”
The edged weapon was apparently homemade.
Perales was charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and possession of contraband.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.