Following an incident involving a bee farm, an ax handle and a motorcycle, a Florida man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Saturday night, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a Port Charlotte home in reference to a disturbance call.
Domenic Cuoco, 49, was revving his motorcycle engine outside of a man’s home, the victim told deputies. The victim told Cuoco that his neighbors have a bee farm, and the revving noise will cause the bees to become angry. He told Cuoco to leave, an arrest report states.
Cuoco’s friend, Craig Budro, 49, was there with him, carrying an ax handle. The victim told police that Budro carries around the ax handle and points it at people when he is upset.
After the man told Cuoco to leave, he and Budro cornered the victim and began yelling, the report says.
Cuoco took the ax handle from Budro, held it over his head, and began running toward the victim screaming “what’s up.”
The victim grabbed a 2x4 and used it to hit Cuoco, then ran inside his house and called CCSO, the report says. Cuoco drove away on his blue motorcycle and Budro left in an unknown vehicle.
A CCSO deputy found Cuoco on his motorcycle nearby and arrested him on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.