Police found a bleeding man sitting in front of the laundromat in the School House Square shopping plaza in Port Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.
The victim had a 3-inch-long gash in his side, “with his innards visibly hanging out of his wound,” according to a police report.
The victim was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert patient.
The suspect, Joshua Robinson, 30, had left the scene and gone to a nearby residence on the 400 block of Cortez Drive in Port Charlotte, police said.
Robinson and the victim reportedly got into a fight after Robinson went to the Dollar Tree, according to an arrest report.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies utilized a search warrant of the residence Robinson went to after the incident, and found a yellow pocket knife which was allegedly used to stab the victim.
Robinson was arrested and booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Monday.
He was being held with no bond.
Robinson was arrested by the Punta Gorda Police Department in October on drug charges and was out on bond. That bond has been revoked.
