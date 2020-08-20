A North Port man scammed over $85,000 out of generous people by faking that he had cancer, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Depretis, 42, was charged with scheme to defraud $50,000 or more after he fabricated medical documents from multiple medical providers claiming he was diagnosed with a severe form of cancer.
Two GoFundMe accounts and one Facebook fundraiser were set up to fund treatments for Depretis’ made-up cancer.
A family member of Depretis asked their employer for a cash advance so that they could help with his medical bills, and the employer offered to help the family. From October 2019 to January 2020, Depretis sent the business owner 229 pages of documents consisting of letters, bills, and invoices from several different medical providers, police said.
The employer supplied money to cover the alleged medical expenses.
The Charlotte County business owner grew suspicious of Depretis’ illness and asked to accompany him to his medical providers and pay the bills in person instead of handing over cash. Each alleged medical provider said that Depretis was not a patient, CCSO said.
Detectives conducted an investigation that found Depretis had fraudulently created all 229 documents that he showed to the business owner who was giving Depretis cash for these fake medical bills.
Ultimately, Depretis received over $85,000 through various avenues.
“This type of deceit is immoral, and deceives by pulling on the heartstrings,” CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. “Unfortunately, that’s what scammers do best. It’s important to stay vigilant and trust your gut when the situation just doesn’t add up.”
Depretis was arrested by North Port police Aug. 11 and is being extradited to Charlotte County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Depretis’ criminal record shows that he was previously arrested in Sarasota County for stealing jewelry from his mother and pawning it to buy narcotics.
He also has been arrested in Charlotte County and charged with petty theft, and on a different occasion, charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
