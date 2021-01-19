A North Port man was arrested in a Publix parking lot on Sunday evening after he allegedly threatened his ex-employer with a 28-inch metal pipe.
Shane Gillis, 47, was fired from his job at Mr. Mobile RV Repair “earlier this week,” police said on Sunday.
Gillis told the victim, his ex-employer, over the phone that he “had something” for him and he was on his way, according to reports.
A second time, Gillis called the victim and said “I’m going to end you right now. I’m coming for you straight through the parking lot,” according to police.
Gillis was walking through the Publix parking lot at 24051 Peachland Blvd., walking toward the employer’s property, which is across the parking lot, reports said.
When Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies told Gillis to show his hands, they saw that he was holding a Twisted Tea.
He also had a 28-inch metal pipe in the back of his pants, police said.
“Don’t worry it’s not for you guys, it’s for that piece of s---,” Gillis reportedly told police in regards to the pipe.
Gillis was arrested by CCSO on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
He had also punched an RV before he called his ex-employer, police said.
He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail Sunday on $6,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.