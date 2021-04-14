NORTH PORT - A man was arrested with enough fentanyl to cause "a lot of potential deaths," authorities said.
Jonathan King, 35, of Port Charlotte is in Sarasota County Jail after being arrested in North Port on Tuesday. He faces charges of trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
King was wearing a fixed-blade knife sheath on a necklace and acting nervous when the car he was in was pulled over for speeding, police said. King was a passenger.
A glass pipe was found under a car seat, and the residue tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police.
Police said they found two clear tied sandwich bags in King’s pocket. Inside those bags were 15 dime bags containing a white and brown powdery substance and four larger baggies containing the substance, police said.
Inside the car, more of the substance was found. King also had $655, broken down into separate increments known as “quick stacks,” a method drug dealers use to keep track of debit and profit gained in selling drugs.
North Port Police Department’s chemist conducted an analysis of the powder which yielded a positive result for fentanyl and weighed out to 5.65 grams, according to police.
A lethal dose of fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid, is generally stated to be .002 grams, although lethal doses of any drug vary depending on the user. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The amount of fentanyl that King had could have resulted in “a lot of potential deaths,” North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor said in a news release.
King is being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.