A search warrant led to a large-scale drug bust at one Port Charlotte home on Tuesday.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detectives entered Joseph Vine’s home and found over $40,000, methamphetamine, heroin, and other controlled substances within the residence, deputies say.
In a thorough search, deputies unscrewed a WD-40 can from the bottom and found it to be filled with 14.7 grams of heroin and 88 Alprazolam pills, commonly known as Xanax. In another show of craftsmanship, a can of glass cleaner had an unscrewable bottom, which contained 8.1 grams of methamphetamine, 1.7 grams of heroin and four Methadone Hydrochloride pills, deputies say.
Inside a paint can, deputies found $37,000.
Vine, 45, was arrested on charges of heroin trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, possession of other controlled substance schedule 3 or 4 with intent to sell, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail with no bond. Vine had an active felony warrant for conspiracy to traffic heroin out of Sarasota County, and had 30 prior arrests in Sarasota and 19 felony drug convictions.
In February, the Department of Homeland Security intercepted three packages in Miami suspected of containing fentanyl, all of which were destined to a Sarasota address Vine was staying at. The packages contained over 10 grams of fentanyl, which is considered a trafficking amount. Vine used the deep web, also known as the dark web, to coordinate shipments, according to an investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.