A Punta Gorda woman stabbed her boyfriend with a machete on Friday night and told a deputy, “the demons and the man made me do it,” according to an arrest report.
When Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Patricia Holmes’ home, they found her with blood on her hands and her boyfriend covered in blood, CCSO said.
The victim was transported to the Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Helicopter Pad to be taken via helicopter to the Lee County Trauma Center. He was treated for minor internal bleeding, a deep laceration and received nine staples to seal the wound.
While the stabbing occurred, three children were asleep inside the house, CCSO said. The children were taken to officials with the Department of Children and Families.
One of the children told deputies that he was awoken by his mother, Patricia Holmes, and saw his stepfather with a cut on his back and there was “blood everywhere.”
After the victim was stabbed in the back, he turned around and saw Holmes, 38, hand the knife to one of the children.
Holmes was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery and was released on $15,000 bond.
