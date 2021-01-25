Police are searching for a vandal who spray-painted several businesses in Punta Gorda.

Over the past month, the vandal, whose tag is “SKRIBLZ,” has been making his or her way around town.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

There is a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

