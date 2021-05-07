A boy riding a bicycle near Punta Gorda Middle School was hit by a car on Friday morning, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
The student sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said.
The crash caused heavy traffic congestion at the intersection of Catherine Street and Education Avenue around 9 a.m., but the scene was cleared around 10:30 a.m., police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.