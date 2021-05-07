A boy riding a bicycle near Punta Gorda Middle School was hit by a car on Friday morning, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.

The student sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said.

The crash caused heavy traffic congestion at the intersection of Catherine Street and Education Avenue around 9 a.m., but the scene was cleared around 10:30 a.m., police said.

