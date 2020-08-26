A 16-year-old boy was involved in a high-speed police chase Tuesday morning, and it wasn’t in a video game.
The suspect, who lives in St. Petersburg, ultimately burglarized at least 20 vehicles in the Deep Creek area early Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
A resident of Mauritania Road called deputies around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning to report that he saw someone attempting to enter his and his spouse’s vehicles. CCSO deputies arrived, and the caller said that his neighbors’ vehicles were broken into.
While at the scene, deputies witnessed Peyton Parker, 16, attempt to open the door of a vehicle. Parker then climbed into a silver SUV and drove toward Rampart Boulevard, deputies say.
Deputies cornered Parker on a cul-de-sac, but the suspect ultimately maneuvered behind the patrol car and got away, driving at about 90 mph in a 35-mph zone.
Another deputy attempted to stop the silver SUV, and it ultimately lost control and spun out, deputies say. Now on foot, Parker ran from deputies and eventually lost them at the corner of Sandhill Boulevard and Rio De Janeiro Avenue.
Parker ran up to a house on Sandhill, knocked on the door and told the resident he was being chased and needed to use the phone. The resident called 911, and deputies arrived at the scene and found Parker, who at first gave deputies a fake name.
Parker was taken into custody and charged with grand theft of motor vehicle, two counts of false ID given to a law enforcement officer, three counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, larceny/petty theft first degree, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, operating a vehicle without valid license, two counts of third-degree felony burglary, and larceny/petty theft (first-degree, second offense).
All vehicles that were broken into were unlocked, CCSO said Tuesday. The silver SUV that Parker stole was unlocked and the keys were inside the car.
