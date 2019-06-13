PUNTA GORDA — The autopsy on the baby found who died in Punta Gorda Tuesday did not reveal any signs of physical abuse or trauma, the Punta Gorda Police Department reported. The police responded to the call regarding the unresponsive child on the 700 block of Narranja Street Tuesday morning at approximately 9:02 a.m.
In the recorded 911 call, the caller told a dispatcher she woke up to find her baby not breathing. He had vomit in his nose and mouth, which the dispatcher directed her to clean out and blow air into both. The caller said blood then began coming out of his nose.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS transported the infant to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, where he was pronounced deceased. According to PGPD, the autopsy has not determined a cause of death. The investigation will remain open as detectives await the final results, which could potentially take several weeks.
Car crashes, man dies in Englewood
On Thursday morning, a Florida Highway Patrol deputy was investigating a crash involving a fatality on Dearborn Street and Stratford Road in Englewood.
According to FHP, an unidentified 75-year-old man lost control of a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV after pulling out from a stop sign on Dearborn Street from Stratford Road.
The report said the man who is from Palmetto, Florida, was going to make a left turn onto Dearborn, but instead crossed over the sidewalk and hit a tree. There was no vehicle debris or tire marks on the roadway. There was a small piece of the vehicle's light near the tree Thursday.
The injured driver was taken to Englewood Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 72-year-old passenger, identified as Jill Carden of Englewood, suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the report said.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Shawn Michael Longardner, 46, 6000 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Josie Dahl Heath, 39, of Port St. Lucie. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Casey Woodrow Reynolds, 22, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Michaela Dawn Troxell, 28, 1600 block of Birchcrest Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and county ordinance violation. Bond: none.
• Kristoph Nicanor Oakley, 19, 1300 block of Collinswood Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Ramel Devawn Lee, 29, 4200 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and county ordinance violation. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Anthony Sean Reeves, 33, 2300 block of Starview Ave., North Port. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $270.
• Frank Salerno Jr., 51, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Ethan John Howard, 22, 9200 block of Steubenville Ave., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Joshua Allan Maceron, 37, 2000 block of Arkansas Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Antonetta Bohn, 47, of Cape Coral. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $551.93.
The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Mary Albers, 41, 6300 block of Tilley Street, Englewood. Charge: non-payment of child support. Bond: $820.
• Steven Etcheverry, 66, 300 block of Wexford Terrace, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Adam Frisinger, 44, 3200 block of Penelope Terrace, North Port. Charge: petty theft, contracting without being registered or certified. Bond: None.
• Jimmy Jeudy, 26, 8200 block of Gallo Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer with violence. Bond: None.
• Sarah Matrango, 31, 6200 block of Mount Calm Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of fleeing to elude a felony. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Timothy Byrne, 38, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond; $2,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Pajer, 34, 1400 block of Pine Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed. Bond: $3,000.
• Adam Hubbard, 56, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: None.
— Compiled by Tom Hammening and Anne Easker
