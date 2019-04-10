A 90-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a North Port driver on Gasparilla Island Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Eliot Clarke of Boca Grande was walking west on 7th Street at 6:55 a.m., approaching the intersection of Gasparilla Road, according to the FHP. He stepped into the southbound lane of Gasparilla Road when he was struck by a 2011 Chevy Colorado driven by Debbie Prinz, 48, of North Port, traveling south on Gasparilla Road, FHP reported.
Clarke fell onto the roadway and came to rest in a prone position in the middle of the road. He was transported to Englewood Community Hospital with critical injuries, a press release stated. The crash remains under investigation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Philip Alan Lagana, 41, of Sarasota. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Luis Alfredo Sarceno Jr., 28, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Patricia Marie Baldwin, 54, 25000 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jason Mark Simon, 39, of Punta Gorda. Charges: six counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $22,500.
• Tiffany Nicole Wertenbach, 24, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Louis Dominick Di Donato Jr., 48, 1400 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Roman P. Zaremba, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: four underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
• Nicholas John Potter, 33, 24100 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Richard William Petersen, 52, 400 block of Palmetto Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $14,000.
• Devin Ray Lynch, 33, 1300 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.
• Johnny Alexander, 44, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery on person 65 years or older and battery. Bond: $10,000.
• Timothy Keith Nichil, 39, 4400 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Chelsea Andrea McEachran, 25, 4100 block of Langsom Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and larceny petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $9,000.
• Kyle Joseph Novatney, 25, 2000 of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Michael Anthony Debias, 58, of Naples. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Charles Curtis Anderson, 31, 800 block of Wright St., Englewood. Charge: violation of parole, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond none.
• Adaire Callahan, 33, 8300 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $9,000.
• Brian Edward Berk, 29, of Englewood. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence, and resisting an officer with violence. Bond: none.
• Amber Carrine Howard, 38, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $11,000.
• Chase Alan Swigeart, 27, of Winter Haven, Fla. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Amber Carrine Howard, 38, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Cami Jill Fenton, 60, 1600 block of Via Bianca, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
• Ashley Nicole Barnett, 31, 25300 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Lance Dea Ormsbee, 49, 5300 block of Maze Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Thomas Joseph Taylor, 55, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Francisco Ivan Colon Baez, 21, 3500 block of Cake Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery, willfully abusing a child without great bodily harm, and burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $27,000.
• Duane Lee Queen Jr., 24, 1500 block of Scarlet Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $200.
• Adam Kenneth Neider, 30, of Mansfield, Mass. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $9,000.
• Jason Eric Salvesen, 32, 40 block of Oakland Hills Court, Englewood. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older and battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Eugeny Chelokov, 38, 2600 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of turtle nest). Bond: none.
• Troy Alan Colwell, 38, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.
• Carlos Gabriel Sanchez-Diaz, 35, 12000 block of De Leon Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: DUI). Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kendrick Emanuel Colston, 35, 2100 block of Banneker Way, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
