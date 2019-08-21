The body found at Punta Gorda Nature Park Monday was identified as Joseph Gary Griffin, 66, of Bal Harbor Boulevard, the Punta Gorda Police Department reported on Facebook. The death was ruled a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Medical Examiner.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Craig Gardner Courtney, 46, 7300 block of North Moss Rose, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Dezirae Nycole Mustepher, 29, 2500 block of Camelot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $10,000.
• Rufino Salvador Lopez Sanchez, 43, of Immokalee. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and harvesting endangered plant without permit. Bond: $3,500.
• Antonio Simon, 54, of Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without permit. Bond: $1,000.
• Julio Cesar Gomez Lopez, 27, of Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.
• Dean Eugene Bain, 9100 block of Griggs Road, Grove City. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Robert Burrill Blume, 29, 1700 block of Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Samuel Kane Kaholokula, 30, of Arcadia. Charges: three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Kalia Michelle Janicki, 36, 18300 block of Hottelet Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Shane Thomas Fedora, 25, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• James Mathew Danahy, 47, 10300 block of Sanddrift Ave., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Peter Thomas Mickiewicz, 37, 200 block of Via Deluna St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• William Amule Baldwin, 38, 500 block of Alta Vista, Englewood. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
• Dustin Lee Saylor, 29, 9800 block of Gulfstream Blvd., Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Thomas Jonathan Kitch, 44, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Larry Boydston, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: larceny, petit theft. Bond: none.
• Sebastian Childress, 19, 4600 block of Italy Avenue, North Port. Charge; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of DUI. Bond: $2,120.
• Diontrez Johnson, 27, 3400 block of Eagle Pass Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Joseph Cable, 47, 3300 block of Delhart Court, North Port. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.