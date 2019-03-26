Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to a brush fire around noon Monday off Sweden Boulevard in Punta Gorda. About two acres burned before crews from the Florida Forest Service, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, North Port Fire Rescue, and Charlotte County Fire & EMS worked together to put out the fire.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Damien Joseph Mosser Sr., 41, 3300 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $614.
• Michael William Mandia, 28, 500 block of Magnolia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Cathy Lynn Roon, 55, 23500 block of Moreland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Fermin Duran Martinez, 36, 22100 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Bradley Dewayne Wages, 24, 2300 block of Bay City Terrace, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• John Henry Kazlman, 37, 12300 block of Tangier St., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
• Austin Mitchell Henson, 26, 2100 block of Switzerland Road, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Mark Dee Tyler II, 27, 10200 block of Wilmington Blvd., Englewood. Charge: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $9,000.
• Ruperto Maurice Legister, 19, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Anthony Earl Wicks, 20, 6700 block of Carovel Ave., North Port. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• David Paul Leech, 59, of Lakeland. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
• Nelson George Troutman II, 39, of Indianapolis, Ind. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Vincent Mohammed Gordon Delemos, 33, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $40,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• John Mark Jones, 35, homeless of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Martin Maroskek, 60, 1200 block of Paradise Way, Venice. Charges: probation violation, grand theft, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Jason Fowler, 22, 21000 block of Chatahoochie Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Brian Sink, 35, 4600 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Wicks, 19, 6700 block of Carovel Avenue, North Port. Charge; burglary, unoccupied structure, criminal mischief. Bond: None.
• Marty Miles, 44, 2700 block of Afar Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, domestic. Bond: $7,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol, Venice, reported the following arrest:
• Fred Mitchell, 51, 5000 block of Adina Circle, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
