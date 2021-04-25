The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• John Alan Brugman, 53, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Fabio Elermi Carrion, 38, 22400 block of Bette Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jennifer Lyn Cash, 42, 23000 block of Cezane Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and harassing in a misdemeanor proceeding.
• Alfredo Contreras-Ferral, 49, 2300 block of SW Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: false ID given to a law enforcement officer.
• Andrew Bronson Darby, 28, 100 block of Salisbury St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Shane William Gillis, 47, 1400 block of Fitzgerald Court, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Yanuel Garcia Mendez, 24, Miami. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Jerri Lynne Hood, 50, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Eric John Marquis, 43, 3300 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle.
• Rosielee Crowley Mendoza, 37, 6200 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling methamphetamine, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, use two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, child neglect without great bodily harm, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a U.S. convicted felon, and trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine.
• Charlene Regina Nixon, 22, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
• Roberto Isaiah Ortiz, 24, 300 block of Lemoyne St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Osmani Sanchez, 48, 1000 block of Presque Isles Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Patrick Wayne Williams, 38, 7100 block of Dateland St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Basheba Rebecca Gonzalez, 34, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Kirk Patrick Henry, 51, 7000 block of Fancy St., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Louis Angelo Labarbera, 20, 18200 block of Robinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jesse Scott Levangie, 32, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charges: child abuse without causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief.
