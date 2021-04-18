The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Benjamin Butler Jr., 34, 21400 block of Kenelm Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and breach of peace-disorderly conduct.
• Anthony Cameron Gibson, 19, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Carson Miles Lawrence, 43, 2000 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Rishi Nicholes Maharaj Jr., 22, Homestead, Florida. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin Paul Nichols, 35, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Cody Marie Richardson, 30, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carole Ann Robertson, 59, 9200 block of Steubenville Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Yancarlo Javier Santiago Lopez, 21, Wesley Chapel, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lucas L. Sickler, 18, 234400 block of Ford Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Joseph Skinner Jr., 63, 9200 block of Steubenville Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Tom Earl Stevens, 69, 9300 block of Steubenville Ave., Englewood. Charge: littering more than 500 pounds or commercial hazard any amount.
• Jesse Jay Stocklen, 46, 200 block of Birdle Path St., Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Casey Vallejo, 23, Fort Myers. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Anthony Earl Wicks Jr., 22, 6700 block of Carovel Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Nathaniel J. Frederick, 63, 500 block of Mary St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Colton Ryan Kirkpatrick, 30, 18100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Lester Stewart II, 47, Port Richey, Florida. Charge: driving while license is revoked-habitual offender.
• Ernest S. Watts, 32, Elmwood Park, Illinois. Charge: felony battery.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Iesha Samone Anderson, 34, 23200 block of Avocado Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary to an unoccupied structure unarmed and criminal mischief. A charge of grand theft was dropped.
• Maria Benilde Cardenas, 28, Miami. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Christopher Paul Delozier, 39, Sarasota. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Joseph V. Digirolamo, 63, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Fernando Bliss Gonzalez, 41, 2200 block of Bragg Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Solange Anne Shultz, 57, 2300 block of Beeville Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Richard Howard Schumacher, 32, 1400 block of Coral Ridge Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: corruption by threat against a public servant and resisting an officer without violence.
The following defendants were determined to be mentally or physically unable to stand trial:
• Alfredo Jose Ramirez, 58, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Wesley Schumacher Jr., 36, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. A grand theft charge was dropped.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Beverly Marie Beckman, 42, 11100 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: false reports to law enforcement authority. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Mitchell Arthur Brieschke, 26, 1900 block of Wheeling Ave., North Port. Charges: fraudulent use of credit card, criminal use of personal ID, dealing or trafficking in stolen property and fraud-false owner info for pawned items less than $300. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: criminal use of personal ID, possess stolen credit/debit card, petty theft, two counts of dealing or trafficking in stolen property, and two counts of grand theft. Sentence: 36 months of drug offender probation. Outstanding fees: $1,616.
• Daniel Stephen Park, 36, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: assault on an officer, firefighter or EMT, and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Shann Javell Reed Jr., 25, 1600 block of New London St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
