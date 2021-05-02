The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Terrence Dwayne Bell, 47, Sarasota. Charges: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense and fail to register motor vehicle.
• Destiny Boggs, 22, 21800 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• David Oscar J. Butler, 50, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes.
• Alexis Eve Clark, 25, Fort Myers. Charge: battery.
• Frederick Garcia, 51, Toledo, Ohio. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended.
• Jontavis Terrell Garvin, 27, Homestead, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kyle Lewis Howard, 20, 300 block of Bollenger St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Elysee Joseph, 41, 3400 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering more than 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
• Daven Lee Mayall, 37, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Fitzgerald McLeod, 23, Orlando. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juan Carlos Morell, 38, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Yovani Francisco Mulgado, 39, 8200 block of Swiss Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Patricia X. Parraguez Aguilera, 60, 400 block of Barger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Berno Alex Pierre, 24, 21500 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
• Krista Rose Stewart, 44, 100 block of Martin Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Casey Robert Triplett, 45, 200 block of Washington Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Michael Whiteaker, 36, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: forging bank bills, checks, drafts or promissory notes.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Robert Harvey Bounds III, 56, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Sean Bradley Metcalf, 58, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Michael Sagen Pope, 31, Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Barry Keith Salow, 57, 4000 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Jesse Jonathan Stout, 30, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shaquille Tyquan Williams, 26, 1800 block of Mango St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
The following defendant was acquitted:
• Jacqueline Hamilton Lee, 46, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Tung Than Nguyen, 29, Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury.
• Heather Christine Vernacatola, 52, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was dropped.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Ian Saint Steve Morgan Jr., 39, 18400 block of Yarborough Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT and resisting an officer with violence.
• William Fairchild Shannon III, 39, 5600 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT and resisting an officer without violence.
• Mary Ann Sielert, 39, 1400 block of Sea Fan Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and fail to register motor vehicle.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Robert W. Atwood, 38, 15400 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jason Gerald Brothers, 42, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: selling methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon, trafficking in more than 14 grams of marijuana, possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and grand theft of a firearm. Sentence: nine years in prison. Outstanding fees: $106,220.
• Angel Leeanna Bryce, 38, 4800 block of Englewood Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Corey Eugene Campbell, 43, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Joshua Preston Creel, 36, Riverview, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: driving while license is suspended and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Kyle Joseph Flynn, 30, 26100 block of Waterfowl Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $80.
• Ashley Marie Haffer, 25, 1400 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Christopher Hernandez, 49, 11300 block of Second Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Brianna Michelle Jackson, 31, 15500 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Kwame Malik Jones Jr., 27, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $486.
• Adam J. Magnan, 26, 500 block of Springlake Blvd. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: inhale or ingest harmful chemicals. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Raymond Lee Male Jr., 48, homeless, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Tony Martin, 46, Miami. Charge: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Sentence: 46 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Jannett Ann McGahey, 42, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $375.
• Nicole Marie Musker, 40, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 21 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $763.
• Alex Francisco Ocampos, 26, Charlotte County Jail. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Sentence: 206 days in jail and four months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Colin James O'Neill, 28, homeless, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor by causing a child to commit a delinquent act. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Linda Lee Pickering, 60, 26100 block of Flower Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: selling a schedule I or II opium or derivative and possession of a schedule I or II opium or derivative with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: six years (suspended) in prison and 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,765.
• Brent Michael Poulston, 30, Lehigh Acres. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $3,117.39.
• Kevin William Powers, 55, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Dominick Christian Price, 23, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of grand theft of a firearm. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Philip Joseph Redoutey, 28, homeless, Englewood. Charges: possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $285.
• Roshard Rohan Reid, 29, Tampa. Charges: two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance while armed, possession of cocaine with intent while armed, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Robert Dean Rider, 31, 1800 block of Brookside Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed electric weapon or device. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jessica Jeanne Snyder, 37, 8600 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI with a blood alcohol level of .15 or with a person younger than 18. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,603.
• Reagan Colleen Crystal Tharp, 39, Noblesville, Indiana. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false name. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Kelly Thomas, 39, 3500 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing cocaine. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Simon Hamish Wagers, 50, New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $885.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.