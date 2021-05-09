The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Stacy Michelle Baier, 39, 6800 block of Villaview Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dagan Zarus Bair, 44, 400 block of Somerset Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Paul M. Baker Tornoe, 40, 8400 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Nicholas Matthew Barton, 25, 21100 block of Burkhart Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Christopher Lee Beach, 46, Bunker Road, Rotonda West. Charges: battery and false imprisonment.
• Dannial Lee Frost, 39, 2000 block of Mississippi Ave., Englewood. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon.
• Timothy David Grosche, 38, Baltimore, Maryland. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ana Gabriella Guerrero, 32, Oakland Park, Florida. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Miguel Roberto Lopez Rosado, 38, Tampa. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Wayne Ryan Gerald Larson, 37, 5200 block of Cooper Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Diana Marisol Lemus Amaya, 30, Plantation, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Logan James Luke, 21, 9400 block of Tacoma Ave., Rotonda West. Charge: aggravated battery.
• Isaac Perez, 21, 1400 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ronnie Leon Reid Jr., 35, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Alisha Christina Santos, 31, 13100 block of S. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Delshierra Nychelle Saunders, 26, 15000 block of Community Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Two counts of public order crimes accessory after the fact of a life felony and one count of public order crimes accessory after the fact of a second-degree felony were not prosecuted.
• Adrian Soto Inzunza, 36, Lehigh Acres. Charge: carry a concealed weapon or electric weapon device.
• Manuel Torres Jr., 35, 20400 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction.
• Erik Lorne Waters, 43, 900 block of Red Bay Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Bradley David Samuel Wegert, 18, 23300 block of New Rochelle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
• James Harold Wolcott, 50, 300 block of Wherley Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: follow, harass, cyberstalk with fear of death or injury, send written threat to commit bodily injury and violate domestic violence injunction.
• Cassidy Michelle Wright, 24, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Michael Eugene Wyatt, 32, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Jakeria Sanbrille Lashawn Murray, 25, Winter Haven, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Keri Christine Smith, 41, Omaha, Nebraska. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Christopher Wade Spurlock, 43, 12300 block of Gasparilla Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft-previously convicted.
• Linda Marie Thon, 62, 26100 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anne Traglia, 50, Burnt Store Road RV Park, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pretrial release condition.
The following defendant was acquitted:
• Cody Lane Locke, 24, Charlotte County Jail. Charge: battery.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Harmony Yvonne Bowen, 31, 2300 block of SW U.S. 17, Arcadia. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin Michael D'Angelo, 31, 7800 block of Taplin Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• John Wayne McCullough, 47, 1000 block of Groveland Ave., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a license expired more than six months.
• Kimberly Nicole McDonald, 38, 1500 block of U.S. 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Tianna Marie Myers-Dudoit, 36, 1200 block of Tift St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license is suspended and attaching registration license plate not assigned.
• Matthew Robert Roberts, 18, Terre Haute, Indiana. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Travis Carl Waldon, 18, Terre Haute, Indiana. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bradley James Zarski, 38, 46900 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Kelly Thomas, 39, 3500 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing cocaine. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Simon Hamish Wagers, 50, New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $885.
• Robert Thomas De La Rue, 41, 3300 block of Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended-second or subsequent conviction. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Alex Jason Rosado, 34, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Sentence: six years of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Kathy Lynn Peterson, 62, 8300 block of Sunnybreeze Road, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Denniel Andra Anzalotti, 26, 18000 block of Northern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: attempted burglary of a structure or conveyance, burglary to an unoccupied structure while unarmed and petty theft. Sentence: 10 months in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,130.
• Shanna Renea Borovich, 41, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Rodolfo Cueto, 36, 6500 block of Mauna Loa Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A DUI charge was dropped. Sentence: 30 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Joshua Lee Green, 36, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Timothy Ray Kell, 39, 4200 block of Mulgrave Ave., North Port. Charges: grand theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Sentence: 22 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $450.
• Marshall Macarthur Lane, 27, 100 block of Dartmouth Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Shannon Nicole Lewis, 35, 300 block of Venetia Ave., North Port. Charges: four counts of selling cocaine, four counts of possession of cocaine, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of child neglect without great bodily harm. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $3,262.
• James Lee Lilly Jr., 52, Sarasota. Charge: trafficking in stolen property. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: grand theft, burglary to an unoccupied structure while unarmed and fraud-false owner info for pawned items less than $300. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Tiffany Ann May, 30, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $534.65.
• Brian Dana Williamson, 54, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
