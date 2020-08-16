The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Nikki Lynn Barnard, 36, 23400 block of Charleston Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended-third conviction and presenting proof of insurance known to be invalid.
• Briar Rhett Bloomer, 19, 7300 block of Thomas St., Englewood. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon or electric weapon device.
• Dylan Mason Cancel, 27, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Donald Michael Gravesande, 36, Millsboro, Delaware. Charges: possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Phillip Long, 29, 500 block of Tabor St., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and two counts of battery.
• Christopher James Morgan, 23, 21400 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds.
• David Benjamin Morgan, 22, 2500 block of Ivanhoe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trafficking in stolen property.
• Christopher George Nicholson, 47, 18500 block of Poston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Michael Richard Nolan, 61, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Matthew Orneas, 41, 4900 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charges: possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Russell Osborn, 61, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Elijah James Bell, 21, 2700 block of Toluca Terrace, North Port. Charge: petty theft.
• Darlene Maire Casalino, 71, 2300 block of Dorsey Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and trespassing.
• Jessica Judith Davis, 28, 400 block of Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: giving a false name and petty theft. Two counts of failure to appear were dropped.
• Edward Kenneth Krug, 52, 200 block of Albert Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jason Jon Lamka, 34, 500 block of Clearview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Justin Nathan Lamka, 36, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Juan Alberto Lozada Jr., 34, 1500 block of Noble Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped.
• James Paul Mace Jr., 48, 500 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Brian Ward McDonald, 57, 10300 block of Rachel Ave., Englewood. Charge: trespassing.
• Suzanne Renee Stone, 59, 300 block of Dover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of trespassing.
• John Duncan Sutphen, 62, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following cases were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Christopher Lee Baker, 40, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Amanda Marie Gillick, 39, 200 block of Salem Ave., NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Marissa Beerbower, 25, 21400 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: abandonment of animals. Three counts of abandonment of animals and four counts of animal cruelty were not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $915.
• Sarah Jacquel Felty, 28, 1200 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $560.
• John Paul Furtuoso, 20, 25300 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A charge of battery on an officer or firefighter was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $315.
• Charles Edward Rhoden, 23, 400 block of Ferris Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $717.
• Kristavia Jyteria Karess Smith, 22, 100 block of Ceyenne St., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $717.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Kenton Dulani Bibbs Sr., 43, 19300 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with a blood alcohol of .15 or higher or while having a person younger than 18, and driving while license is suspended. A charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police was dropped. Sentence: 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,653.
• Joshua Aaron Biddle, 42, 500 block of Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $872.
• Jeremiah Daniel Cook, 41, 18100 block of Sinatra Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Brandon Lewis Dittmer, 27, 6200 block of Fiese St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Scott Jay Fontaine Jr., 39, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $572.
• Sophocles Frangakis, 54, 18500 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Esmeralda Picazo Hinojosa, 45, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Jayson Wayne Manning, 32, Sarasota. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 31 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Victor Anthony Medina, 24, Sarasota. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed firearm. A charge of trafficking in stolen property was dropped. Sentence: 30 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Randy Lee Mills, 55, homeless. Charge: burglary. A charge of petty theft was not prosecuted. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $652.
• Elizabeth Ann Muckenstrum, 37, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Sarah Marie Murray, 28, 24100 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Lanaija Raymon Nesmith, 21, 300 block of Fitzhugh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: fleeing or eluding a police officer with lights and sires with want disregard. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: driving while license is suspended or revoked and reckless driving. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $600.
• Amanda Kaye Parks, 28, homeless, North Port. Charge: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Seth Peter Quimby, 40, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on the following charges: two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped: possession of cocaine and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $989
• Tyler Louis Retino, 32, 2200 block of Stout St., Englewood. Charges: grand theft-motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possessing Schedule I or II opium or derivative with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, attached tag not assigned, three counts of possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and criminal mischief. Sentence: eight months in jail and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Michael Henry Rosier, 63, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Michael Aarron Simone, 49, 19600 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: stone crab violation. Sentence: No probation or jail time. Outstanding fees: $575.
• Amanda Lynn Williams, 32, 6100 block of Safford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $888.65.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.