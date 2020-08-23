The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Frank Lane Coon Jr., 26, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft-motor vehicle.
• Christopher Daniel Desimone, 30, 2800 block of Magnolia Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court-violate no contact order.
• Lauren Kerri Glenn, 38, Extended Stay America, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Dominick Hill, 26, Miami. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and presenting proof of insurance known to be invalid.
• Joseph Michael Owen, 42, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Janice Diane Riccio, 52, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Courtney Ann Ricker, 18, Davie, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nicholas Alexander Vause, 25, 16100 block of Lime Grove Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Juan Martin Villafuerte, 28, 500 block of E. Maple St., Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Petr Vladimirovich Martynenko, 38, 5200 block of Chaplin Terrace, North Port. Charge: store or leave abandoned derelict vessel.
• John William Newman, 40, 2000 block of Calle Bonita, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Natalie Michael Pitts, 41, 1200 block of Beacon Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped.
The following cases were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Gage Glenn Christiansen, 20, 1100 block of Manor Road, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Daphne Soraya De Leon, 19, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Asia Marie Fisher, 36, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Robert Owen Gunnells III, 37, 21200 block of Gaylord Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kurt Allen Hoffman Jr., 30, 27500 block of Tierra del Feugo, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Melinda Ann Knott, 42, Delaware, Ohio. Charges: petty theft, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jose Antonio La Fosse Espada, 47, 26300 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Jordan Louis Borges, 19, 22300 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft-motor vehicle. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $560.
• Tina Martin, 51, 2200 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A charge of breach of peace was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $415.
• Austin Thomas Reichardt, 21, 1600 block of Lakeview Place, Englewood. Charge: selling marijuana. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $710.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Lori Lynn Andelin, 56, 14300 block of Fieldcrest Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on the following charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jonathan Nathaniel Bacchus, 30, 3800 block of January Ave., North Port. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, introducing contraband into a detention facility, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of resisting an officer with violence was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months in jail and 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Gregory Scott Barklow, 59, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Danielle Lynn Bass, 36, 700 block of Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Valerie Gertrude Bentley, 50, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 30 days in jail and six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kilea Stacia Caniff, 31, 5200 block of Alibi Terrace, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Christina Marie Cooper, 48, 23100 block of McMullen Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A charge of loitering or prowling was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kenneth Foster Craig Jr., 51, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda. Charges: trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance, criminal mischief over $2,000 and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $330.
• Sarli Susan Demoray, 53, 1600 block of Hunter Creek Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug, failure to register as a convicted felon and possession, use or manufacture paraphernalia to transport drugs. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Louis Emery Dingers II, 58, address withheld. Charge: battery. A felony battery charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Lee Russell Galloway, 37, Miami. Charges; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Emanuel Garzone, 67, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. A violation of pretrial release condition charge was dropped. Sentence: 12 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $809.
• Guerdy Geffrard, 31, 4600 block of Kenoska St., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: 18 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $602.
• Russell Finley John Gerow Jr., 34, 3400 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $522.
• Esperanza Gordinez Lopez, 36, Immokalee. Charge: removing saw palmetto berries. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Brandon Brooks Grant, 39, 23100 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Chaise Anthony Grimes, 18, 2300 block of Sunnyglow St., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary unarmed while wearing a hood/mask and petty theft. A charge of possessing burglary tools was dropped. Sentence: 180 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Kirk Patrick Henry, 50, 9800 block of Gulfstream Blvd., Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked-second or subsequent conviction. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Gregory Thomas Lemons, 49, 22300 block of La Salle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Krista Ann Lueck, 48, 6400 block of Tilly St., Englewood. Charges: petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Mikaila Ruth Ivy McGinnis, 22, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• David Jacob Morgan Jr., 24, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,587.
• Ryan Noel Jeune, 22, 22200 block of Lancaster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Daymond Davis Nolte, 40, 2600 block of Starview Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is permanently revoked. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Catherine Anne O’Neill, 32, 1900 block of Wisconsin Ave., Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended-second conviction. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Whisper Rain Parker, 24, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and criminal mischief. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Melissa Joy Philman, 28, 200 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $799.65.
• Mahesh Rajkaran, 23, 1300 block of Razorbill Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $335.
• Alexander Manuel Ramirez Jr., 20, 200 block of Sunset Blvd E., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $972.
• Paul Michael Ryniec, 41, 27100 block of Ann Arbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without a valid driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Brandon M. Schwartz, 27, Manatee County Jail. Charge: burglary of a dwelling while unarmed. Sentence: 15 years in prison. Outstanding fees: $515.
• Kenji Lerone Simeton, 49, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Anthony Eugene Smith, 21, Palmetto, Fla. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $487.
• Todd Edward Trent, 49, 4100 block of Drance St., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 13 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Justin Alan Tucker, 28, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A battery charge was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Jamaine Alexander Washington, 39, Alva, Fla. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Pamela Hembree Wertenbach, 42, 3400 block of Harbour Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $420.
• Capri Lyn Wiedemann, 22, Crestview Drive, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Christian Keith Zuber, 36, 21400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended-second or subsequent conviction. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
