The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Caidin McCoy Alderman, 21, 13500 block of Longwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and obstructing justice-intimidating, threatening, etc., a victim, witness or informant.
• Jeremy Jamille Allison, 19, 1900 block of Pollard Ave., North Port. Charge: breach of peace.
• David M. Amodea, 68, 1600 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: trespassing.
• Thomas Boyd Burnett, 30, 800 block of Conreid Drive NE, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Gregory Lamar Caldwell, 42, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Felicia Marie Demaio, 55, 4400 block of Alta Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary of a dwelling.
• Jared Vincent Ettore, 1300 block of W. Corktree Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary of a dwelling.
• Christopher James Morgan, 23, 21400 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of littering over 500 pounds.
• Brian Ross Orme, 47, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Nikko Antonio Paez, 29, 5200 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: battery.
• Christian Marie Ricewick, 39, 21400 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Alicia Ann Dell, 38, Santerem Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Leader Sergio Pelaez Estevez, 27, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Cathryn Elaine Joy, 62, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Cynthia May Madden, 51, 23200 block of Kim Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Randall Louis Scribner, 63, 29100 block of Marylu Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Shelleen Edwards, 48, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard William Lanson, 41, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Karianne Lucht, 39, 22200 block of Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Michael Edward Armes, 48, 9900 block of Haze Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,065.
• James Wilson Banes, 40, 5900 block of Milner Place, North Port. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Kevin Allen Boyer, 52, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft from a person over 65 or $300-$10,000. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Charles Lemont Burton, 47, 200 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of trafficking in amphetamine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jacob Michael Case, 26, 4400 block of Ganyard St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Bonnie Kay Collini, 60, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription were not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Robert Allen Culbert III, 59, 18600 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI-fourth conviction or subsequent and refuse to submit to testing. Sentence: nine months in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,933.
• Timothy Norman Dixon, 37, Twig Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. An aggravated battery when victim is pregnant charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Melving Uriel Fresse Cortes, 26, 22000 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Boyd Delbert Frizzell Jr., 65, 2100 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Englewood. Charge: littering 15-500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $420.
• Mauricio Andres Gomez, 37, 100 block of Carlisle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Keith Michel Hanenian, 27, 20400 block of Copeland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: introducing contraband into a detention facility, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and petty theft. The following charges were dismissed or not prosecuted: possession of cocaine, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and introducing contraband into a detention facility. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,235.
• Renee Frances Hilimire, 56, North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Alexise Mary Marmolejo, 30, Lehigh Acres. Charge: wildlife management area-remove saw palmetto berries. Sentence: No incarceration or probation noted. Outstanding fees: $395.
• Semisi V. Moala, 58, 5100 block of Hodgan St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Jacqueline Faye Nemechek, 58, 1900 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Bertica Perez Hernandez, 30, Fort Myers. Charge: wildlife area management-remove saw palmetto berries. Sentence: No incarceration or probation noted. Outstanding fees: $395.
• Deborah Barbara Shea, 48, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Christopher John Stuart, 56, 3200 block of NE McIntyre St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and driving without motor vehicle registration. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $572.
• Cail Blain Touchstone, 30, Fort Myers. Charge: littering 15-500 pounds. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Jason Clifford Wardally, 43, 22200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,530.
• Eugen W. Whitford, 50, 4200 block of Lister St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $771.
