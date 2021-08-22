The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Michael Terry Adkins, 43, 100 block of Peace Island Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Ernesto Donovan Barrientes, 22, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Paul G. Bartolomey, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Crystal Gayle Burke, 39, 2300 block of Gibralter Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexandra Marie Castellanos, 44, 800 block of Conreid Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Leeann Marie Chiasson, 34, 700 block of Agabedis Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Ronald Daniel Cole, 49, 5100 block of Palangos Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Joseph Charles D'Piana, 39, 3300 block of DeSoto Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
• Don Calvin Eversole, 61, Paulson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
• Joshua Karl Furniss, 35, Sylvania Avenue, Englewood. Charges: child neglect without great bodily harm and DUI.
• Thomas Pete Gagliardi, 72, 21000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
• Madison Kay Henderson, 23, 10200 block of Willmington Blvd., Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Kelly Hennigan, 53, 4000 block of Beaver Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Jason Jon Lamka, 35, 500 block of Clearview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and petty theft.
• Parker Simon Lopez, 37, 1500 block of St. Jude Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Derek Moore, 32, address unknown. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.
• Justin Tyler Nichols, 25, 4800 block of Globe Terrace, North Port. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
• Brittnay Ann Nicholson, 33, 3400 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
• Joel David Owens Sr., 49, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
• Jessica Lynn Patterson, 39, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amber Marie Piatkowski, 42, 200 block of Gulf Breeze Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding.
• Latonio Ross, 47, 5400 block of Montego Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Lee Schult, 39, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Samuel Japeth Shelton, 23, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and burglary with assault or battery.
• Jesse Rey Solomon, 22, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, driving while license is suspended and fail to register motor vehicle.
• Megan Trimble, 42, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Nicholas Emmanuel Tsourakis, 30, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling while unarmed and resisting an officer without violence.
• Daren James Tyree, 51, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon.
• Jessica Lynn Urbanski, 35, Palm Harbor, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zachary Thomas Vanderwarker, 29, Melbourne, Florida. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Johnny T. Blanton, 35, North Fort Myers. Charge: burglary to an unoccupied structure while unarmed. A grand theft charge was dropped.
• Melanie Elizabeth Carlock, 25, 1500 block of Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rafael Cruz, 54, 4400 block of Talisman Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of size limits for gray snapper harvested recreationally.
• Juan Armando Hernandez, 36, 20300 block of Andover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of recreational bag limits.
• Charles Wayne Schneider, 48, 800 block of Red Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charges: fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of ID of another person without consent.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Alberto Lopez Jr., 31, 400 block of Salisbury St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of recreational bag limits.
• Alberto Lopez Sr., 61, 22100 block of Oneida Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of recreational bag limits.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Weller Theodore Culver III, 40, Schenectady, New York. Charges: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $475.
• Joseph Anthony Fandozzi, 54, 100 block of Compton St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $330.
• Morris Lee Keel Jr., 48, 2100 block of Mangrove Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $230.
• Ronald Stewart, 53, 2500 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Kayla Shavon Tate, 26, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary to an unoccupied structure while unarmed. The following charges were not prosecuted: petty theft and permit unauthorized person to drive motor vehicle. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Barry Burton Bean, 49, transitional housing, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was dropped. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Ricky T. Bell Jr., 23, 2400 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A charge of violation of pretrial release condition was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Daniel Mark Douchard, 24, Tampa. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Michael Spenser Collands, 25, 29400 block of Pine Villa Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $632.50.
• Brian Michael Diebold, 40, 1300 block of Washington Drive, Englewood. Charge: petty theft-previously convicted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Daniel Vincent Finocchiaro, 27, Sarasota. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Kevin Fretwell, 38, 3000 block of Village St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Shawn Lynn Gailey, 34, 200 block of Rotonda Blvd. E, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,322.
• Brian Douglas Goins, 23, North Elm Street, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Austin Michael Gregory, 24, 2000 block of Essence Ave., Englewood. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, resisting an officer with violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $917.
• Jeffrey Lee Hardy, 37, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Stephanie Marie Johnson, 53, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Joseph Ralph Leon, 50, 3100 block of Marine Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft-previously convicted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Marvin Kennedy Liles Jr., 27, 100 block of W. Langsner St., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $785.
• James Paul Mace Jr., 49, 500 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,378.
• Angela Sue Martin, 42, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,220.
• Gilbert Thomas Murdick, 42, 300 block of Reading St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Daniel Blaine Oakley, 24, 2600 block of Zander Terrace, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Dylan Nathaniel Alan Parrott, 23, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Emily Suzanne Paulsen, 22, 9100 block of Carnation Ave., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Samantha Nicole Pearson, 34, 11500 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: make false report of commission of crime. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,830.
• Deborah Barbara Shea, 49, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A petty theft charge was dropped. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Cheryl Lynn Smith, 41, 7200 block of Beardsley St., Englewood. Charge: selling heroin. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 33 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Warren David Lee Thompson, 37, 12200 block of Poindexter Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Cody Alexander Willette, 27, 2800 block of NW Rimes Drive, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. A charge of trafficking in property believed to be stolen was not prosecuted. Sentence: eight months in jail and four years of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Sharod Roshawn Williams, 41, Punta Gorda. Charges: selling cocaine, possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Sentence: six years in prison and six years of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,145.
