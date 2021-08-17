The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Matthew James Bean, 33, 1300 block of Hillcrest Ave. NW, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of an unoccupied structure while unarmed, petty theft, criminal mischief and grand theft. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: burglary of an unoccupied structure while unarmed and petty theft. Sentence: 14 months in prison and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,912.• Adam Dean Beckstead, 41, address withheld. Charge: battery. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Tara Marie Blasi, 27, 17200 block of Ursula Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Christal Lynn Boothe, 34, 1600 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 180 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,423.70.
• Shanna Renea Borovich, 41, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. A trespassing charge was dropped. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Ashley Sierra Bronsfield, 33, 100 block of Glenridge Ave NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Dantielle Bryant, 32, 3300 block of Depew Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• William Kyle Campbell, 27, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of false ID given to law enforcement was dropped. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Tyrone Allen Carter, 36, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, criminal mischief and two counts of violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Eric Jordan Clappe, 32, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was dropped. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Joshua Paul Cummings, 36, 6000 block of Bowie Lane, Englewood. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement. A perjury charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Michelle Mare Doherty, 32, Fort Myers. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Tomas Alberto Gil, 26, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Joseph Joshua Goodemote, 32, Bradenton. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $622.
• John Joseph Hollister, 38, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: four counts of grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. Two burglary charges were dropped. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $2,560.
• Alexander Andre Ivy, 35, Fort Myers. Charge: giving a false name. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $395.
• Vincent Robert Jones, 36, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Paul Scott Kessinger, 45, 3800 block of Tripoli Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Christine Anne Kovari, 35, Gulfview Court, Rotonda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,223.50.
• Craig Jay Lacourse, 24, 2800 block of Coldwater Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and convicted felon fails to register. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Cody Lane Locke, 24, 4000 block of Elvington Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and selling heroin. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 364 days in jail and four years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,515.
• Susie Leigh Mechesney, 51, 1400 block of San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: theft of a controlled substance. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Christopher James Morgan, 24, 21400 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, aggravated fleeing or eluding, and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage. The following charges were dropped: reckless driving with damage to person or property, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement with wanton disregard and aggravated fleeing or eluding. Sentence: two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
• Christy Lee Owens, 38, 3100 block of Cindy Lane, Grove City. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Michelle Elizabeth Smith, 36, 13500 block of Keystone Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: introduction of contraband into a county detention facility and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Brian Allen Thien, 32, 7100 block of Crystal Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Sharod Roshawn Williams, 41, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of selling cocaine and three counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Sentence: four years in prison and six years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,480.
