The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Dustin Rick Baine, 34, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 37, 100 block of Barr Drive W., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mariah Haley Davis, 30, 1000 block of NW Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• David Wayne Dennis, 59, 23000 block of Hallstead Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jennifer Lynn Gibbons, 52, 1300 block of Wilmette St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 36, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Robert Koch, 26, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Julian Demetrius Kosinski, 23, 2600 block of Mather Lane, North Port. Charge: battery.
• Alfonso Manganelli IV, 31, homeless, Arcadia. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Donald Leon Mason, 60, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary to an unoccupied structure while unarmed and grand theft.
• Christopher Martin Nunnink Jr., 45, Tonawanda, Florida. Charge: battery.
• Jason Nicholas Ortiz, 30, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person, DUI-third violation within 10 years, resisting an officer without violence and corruption by threat against a public servant.
• Alyvia Overbaugh, 22, 900 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Aimee Lyn Parks, 44, 7200 block of Wicklow Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Jack Ray Pittman, 51, 15500 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief.
• John Joseph Quinn III, 46, Cape Coral. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
• Ronnie Leon Reid Jr., 35, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary with assault or battery.
• Samantha Marie Rud, 25, 700 block of Crestview Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Henry Stead, 52, 5100 block of Melbourne St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and two counts of battery on a person 65 or older.
• Cheryl Angela Thomas, 52, 22300 block of Adorn St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Austyn Brady Vinyard, 23, 700 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Tarique Keanu Cadet, 25, Sunrise, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cortney Elizabeth Golden, 33, Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: petty theft.
• Melinda Ann Kaleel, 41, Pembroke Pines, Florida. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped.
• Matthew Andrew Kunstman, 30, 22200 block of Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and convicted felon fails to register.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Robert Theodore Fell, 41, 21800 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Nicolaus Raymond Gables, 29, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer with violence and depriving an officer of means of protection or communication. A charge of battery on an officer or firefighter was not prosecuted.
• Shena Patrique Penrose, 35, Snellville, Georgia. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: using a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Cyla Marie Steger, 29, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Leangeris Torres Rodriguez, 19, Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Maria De Lourdes Villanueva Nava, 31, Oakland Park, Florida. Charge: trespassing.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Lauren Ann Glover, 62, Sarasota. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
• Marlon Greg Guerrier, 23, Tampa. Charge: burglary to an unoccupied structure while unarmed. A grand theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $50.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Richard Joseph Allocco, 24, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Sean Michael Bowman, 22, 300 block of E. Fray St., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Langdon Christopher Broom III, 51, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 90 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,530.
• Jason Allen Browne, 46, 300 block of San Marino Ave., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A disorderly intoxication charge was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Eric Lee Butler, 45, 6800 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Richard Ermand Carbone, 48, 3700 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Clay Wolfgang Collini, 32, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: driving without a license-revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Adrien Wilshara Cooper, 25, Tampa. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Heidi Marie Creamer, 55, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of battery. A charge of violation of pretrial release condition was dropped. Sentence: 364 days in jail and seven months of probation. Outstanding fees: $876.
• Jamie Lynn Dean, 28, 400 block of Adams Court NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Nicole Rae Emerson, 31, 15300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Adam Christopher Exner, 37, 100 block of W. Green St., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $485.
• Deandre Lashon Fagan, 31, Tampa. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Travis Edward Fitch, 34, Fort Myers. Charges: petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jeffrey Edward Fontenot, 39, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Corey Gene Hendershot, 30, 100 block of Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,578.
• Antwan Septien Hobley, 38, 500 block of Wood St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Brian Courtney Howard, 50, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jeffrey Francois Jeanlouis, 30, West Palm Beach, Florida. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed and criminal mischief. A charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle was not prosecuted. Sentence: 15 years in prison. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Shaun Michael McCarthy, 45, Hartford, Connecticut. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT and threat with death or seriously bodily harm to law enforcement. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: resisting an officer with violence and corruption by threat against a public service. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Kimberly Dawn McDaniel, 41, Citra, Florida. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.50.
• Oscar Olaza, 30, Fort Myers. Charges: petty theft-third or subsequent offense, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Phillip James Robertson, 42, 1000 block of Kant Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Christie Lynn Sexton, 39, 4100 block of Durant St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Craig Herman Stephens, 41, Bonita Springs. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Barry Douglas Thomas, 55, 200 block of W. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing and driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,603.
• Aaron Steven Wakley, 31, 12700 block of Buffing Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: reckless driving. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $478.
• Christopher Michael Wilson, 40, 9200 block of Boots St., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.